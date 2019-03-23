Rahul Gandhi's Sharp Attack At BJP Over Jailed Manipur Journalist

Kishorechandra Wangkhem, the Manipur-based journalist jailed since November 27 under the National Security Act, has reportedly taken seriously ill.

Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP alleging the party has "no respect" for freedom of speech.


New Delhi: 

Expressing concern over the health of a Manipur-based journalist who is under detention, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP alleging the party has "no respect" for freedom of speech.

According to media reports, Kishorechandra Wangkhem, the Manipur-based journalist jailed since November 27 under the National Security Act (NSA), has taken seriously ill and is being treated at the government-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) in Imphal.

"I am concerned about the falling health of Mr. Wangkhem. I understand that there's no respect for freedom of speech in the BJP but I'd still expect some humanity from its governments," Mr Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"I wish you a speedy recovery, Mr. Wangkhem. My prayers are with you," he said.

Manipur is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



