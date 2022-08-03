Rahul Gandhi's New Profile Photo Day After PM Urged Indians To 'Change DP'

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter profile photo shows former PM Jawaharlal Nehru

Rahul Gandhi has changed his Twitter profile photo a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the same as part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" celebration to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Mr Gandhi's new Twitter profile photo shows a gradient image of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag. The former PM is in black and white and the national flag is in colour.

"The tricolour is the country's pride. It is in the heart of every citizen," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" celebrations, the centre has asked citizens to use the national flag as their profile photo in their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

"It is a special 2nd August today. At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our tricolour. I have changed the DP (display picture) on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," PM Modi tweeted yesterday.

It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same. pic.twitter.com/y9ljGmtZMk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

PM Modi also paid respects to Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national flag, on his birth anniversary.

Many MPs today participated in a bike rally in Delhi, which started from the Red Fort, to pay tribute to freedom fighters. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur rode a bike from the Red Fort as part of the event.

"Various central ministers, MPs and young leaders came together, and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to give the message that 'we are paying our tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them', and also to assure that in this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India," Mr Thakur said.