Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At PM Modi, LK Advani Relation Invites BJP Wrath

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not give adequate respect to his "mentor" and party veteran LK Advani has generated a huge political controversy. In a further jibe, Mr Gandhi said he was the first to pay a visit to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. The BJP furiously hit out, accusing Mr Gandhi of practicing the "lowest form of politics".Addressing a rally of party workers in Goregaon near Mumbai, Mr Gandhi said the Congress has "given more respect to LK Advani than Modi-ji has"."Everybody knows who is the guru and mentor of Modi -- L K Advani. But the Prime Minister doesn't accord respect to him even at official functions. It is me who follows protocol and I am always with him (Advani) during (such) events," the 47-year-old Congress chief said.Later in the evening, Mr Gandhi tweeted:BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni lashed out at Mr Gandhi, saying he was practising "the lowest form of politics". Citing the criticism former president Pranab Mukherjee faced from a section of Congress leaders after his decision to accept an invitation from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he said Mr Gandhi should not lecture anyone on politics."He is violating our social and political norms. He does not even seem to know the kind of politics he is doing. The country is watching how the president of the oldest political party is behaving," Mr Baluni was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.