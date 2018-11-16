'Fake Degree In BJP's DNA': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe Amid Fake Degree Row

Rahul Gandhi on Friday said "fake degrees" are a shortcut to ministerial births (File Photo)

Taking pot-shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Smriti Irani, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said "fake degrees" are a shortcut to ministerial births.

"Mr 56 (Modi) and his ministers have shown to the students that in BJP, the gates of the council of minister are opened by flashing fake degrees," tweeted Mr Gandhi in Hindi along with a picture of PM Modi, Ms Irani and DUSU president Ankiv Basoya with words "fake degree is in BJP"s DNA".

Both PM Modi and Ms Irani's graduation records have been challenged in the Delhi High Court.

"Attacking educational institutions and putting people with fake degrees in power is an old tradition of the RSS. This is why there is an RSS surgical strike on the Delhi University," he added.

Mr Gandhi's jibe comes in the wake of a controversy over Ankiv Baisoya submitting fake documents from Thiruvalluvar University at Vellore in Tamil Nadu to secure admission in Delhi University.

The Congress president also re-iterated the demand for fresh DUSU elections made by the party's students wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI)

Ankiv Basoya was on Thursday suspended from its membership by the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).