Rahul Gandhi's Jacket At Rock Concert Fashions BJP's 'Soot-boot' Comeback

Only, the jacket has stirred up a "suit-boot" style debate on Twitter with the BJP throwing Rahul Gandhi's comments right back at him.
The BJP's Meghalaya unit has shared an image of the 47-year-old at the concert, and the specs of the jacket, complete with its brand and price - $995 or roughly Rs 63,400. The tweet highlighted that the convertible down jacket was from Burberry, a top British brand.
The tweet referred to Rahul Gandhi's "suit-boot" dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous name-striped suit worn during former US president Barack Obama's visit, and gave it a twist.
So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with 'black' money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! pic.twitter.com/sRvj5eoyRbBJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) 30 January 2018
The suit was auctioned for Rs 4.31 crore but the "Suit-boot ki Sarkar" dig stayed in Rahul Gandhi's armory.
"They auctioned Modi's jacket for crores... These are the same people who are talking about Rahul's jacket?" scoffed Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary.
The Congress faces a big challenge from the BJP as it tries to retain power in Meghalaya.
"This country is strongest when we love and respect each other. And when we fight with each other and when we spread hatred, we are weakening our country and we are disrespecting our past and our future so all young people be proud of your language, religion, culture and heritage," the Congress chief said.