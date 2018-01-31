Rahul Gandhi's Jacket At Rock Concert Fashions BJP's "Soot-boot" Comeback

The BJP's Meghalaya unit has shared an image of Rahul Gandhi at the concert, and the specs of the jacket, complete with its brand and price - $995 or roughly Rs 63,400.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi attended a rock concert in poll-bound Meghalaya

Shillong:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended a rock concert last evening in Meghalaya, on a visit to prepare his party for elections. He was seen in a black jacket and jeans, which was interpreted as his youth outreach in the Congress-ruled state.

Only, the jacket has stirred up a "suit-boot" style debate on Twitter with the BJP throwing Rahul Gandhi's comments right back at him.

The BJP's Meghalaya unit has shared an image of the 47-year-old at the concert, and the specs of the jacket, complete with its brand and price - $995 or roughly Rs 63,400. The tweet highlighted that the convertible down jacket was from Burberry, a top British brand.The tweet referred to Rahul Gandhi's "suit-boot" dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous name-striped suit worn during former US president Barack Obama's visit, and gave it a twist.

The suit was auctioned for Rs 4.31 crore but the "Suit-boot ki Sarkar" dig stayed in Rahul Gandhi's armory.

"They auctioned Modi's jacket for crores... These are the same people who are talking about Rahul's jacket?" scoffed Congress leader Renuka Chaudhary.

The Congress faces a big challenge from the BJP as it tries to retain power in Meghalaya.

In Shillong, where every second youngster is a musician - as locals say - the Congress president made a splash in denim and even grooved to the sounds of "We Shall Overcome" sung by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

"This country is strongest when we love and respect each other. And when we fight with each  other and when we spread hatred, we are weakening our country and we are disrespecting our past and our future so all young people be proud of your language,  religion,  culture and heritage," the Congress chief said.

