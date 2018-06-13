Rahul Gandhi's Iftar Party Live: Pranab Mukherjee Likely To Attend

The party conventionally invites leaders of all faiths to the event as also top diplomats. This year's Iftar party will be keenly watched for the presence of opposition leaders at a time when the Congress is positioning itself as the centre of opposition unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



The party's decision to resume Iftar comes days after President Ram Nath Kovind decided to discontinue the feast traditionally held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Prior to 2016, the Congress used to host Iftar in one way or the other. When the party was in power, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh used to organise the event.