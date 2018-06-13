Rahul Gandhi's Iftar Party Live: Pranab Mukherjee Likely To Attend

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had clarified that the Congress had invited Mr Mukherjee and he has "graciously accepted" it.
For Rahul Gandhi, this will be the first occasion to host an Iftar party after he took charge of the Congress. The party did not hold Iftar party, which marks the customary breaking of the day-long fast in the holy month of Ramzaan, during the past two years and its last Iftar was in 2015.
Here are the Live Updates of Rahul Gandhi's Iftar Party:
1/2- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 11, 2018
Multiple media houses have raised questions on Iftaar invite to @CitiznMukherjee on behalf of Congress President.
Congress President has extended an invite to Sh. Pranab Mukherjee & he has graciously accepted. Hope this will set to rest unwarranted speculation.
2/2- Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 11, 2018
To set the record straight, May I point out that Pranab Dada had attended the last Iftar get together organised by then Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi too.
Bereft of unwarranted issues, let compassion & friendship for all guide us in the holy month of Ramadan.
The party's decision to resume Iftar comes days after President Ram Nath Kovind decided to discontinue the feast traditionally held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Prior to 2016, the Congress used to host Iftar in one way or the other. When the party was in power, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh used to organise the event.