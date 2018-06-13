Rahul Gandhi's Iftar Party Live: Pranab Mukherjee Likely To Attend

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had clarified that the Congress had invited Mr Mukherjee and he has "graciously accepted" it.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 13, 2018 18:24 IST
This will be Rahul Gandhi's first Iftar party after taking charge as the Congress chief

New Delhi:  Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be hosting an Iftar party today evening to which a host of politicians from the opposition are likely to attend. The guest list also includes former vice-president Md Hamid Ansari and former president Pratibha Patil. Former President Pranab Mukherjee is also likely to attend the Iftar party after reports surfaced that he was not invited.

For Rahul Gandhi, this will be the first occasion to host an Iftar party after he took charge of the Congress. The party did not hold Iftar party, which marks the customary breaking of the day-long fast in the holy month of Ramzaan, during the past two years and its last Iftar was in 2015.
 

Here are the Live Updates of Rahul Gandhi's Iftar Party:



 


Jun 13, 2018
18:24 (IST)
The function will be held at the Taj Palace Hotel.

Jun 13, 2018
18:23 (IST)
Randeep Surjewala had tweeted clarifying that Pranab Mukherjee is going to attend the Iftar party. Take a look at his tweets here:
Jun 13, 2018
18:10 (IST)
Among the leaders of the opposition parties expected to be present at the Iftar party are Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury, Tejashwi Yadav and others.
Jun 13, 2018
18:10 (IST)
Sources said leaders of all like-minded non-BJP parties, which have been holding parleys on key issues, have been invited for the event.

Jun 13, 2018
18:09 (IST)
Sources said Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal have not been invited for the event.

Jun 13, 2018
18:09 (IST)
The party conventionally invites leaders of all faiths to the event as also top diplomats. This year's Iftar party will be keenly watched for the presence of opposition leaders at a time when the Congress is positioning itself as the centre of opposition unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party's decision to resume Iftar comes days after President Ram Nath Kovind decided to discontinue the feast traditionally held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prior to 2016, the Congress used to host Iftar in one way or the other. When the party was in power, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh used to organise the event.
Jun 13, 2018
18:08 (IST)
The last Iftar party of 2015 was hosted by Rahul Gandhi's mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
Jun 13, 2018
18:07 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi has invited a host of opposition and senior party leaders to the Iftar party, the first ever to be hosted by him as Congress chief. Senior Congress and opposition party leaders are likely to attend the Iftar party at a local luxury hotel, according to sources.








