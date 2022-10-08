Rahul Gandhi's Counter To 'Remote-Controlling' New Congress Chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the media amid the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asserted that whoever is elected as the party's new president, will have a free hand in taking decisions and running the organisation. Interacting with the media during the Karnataka leg of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the former Congress chief said: "Both the nominees contesting for Congress presidential elections have a position as well as their own perspectives. To call anyone a 'remote control' is insulting to both of them."

After a gap of 22 years, elections to Congress President's post will be held on October 17. Senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the two candidates fighting for the top post. Counting of votes will be done on October 19.

Further explaining his party's stand, Mr Gandhi said: "We are not a fascist party. We are a party that believes in conversation and we welcome different viewpoints. We do know that in order to win elections we will have to work as a team."

"Our constitution states: Bharat is a union of states. It means all our languages, states and traditions have an equally important space. That is the nature of our country. Spreading hatred and violence in the country is an anti-national act. We will fight anybody who spreads hatred and violence," he added.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were also present at the media session.

Targeting the BJP, Mr Gandhi said: "The BJP is singularly dividing the nation and spreading hatred in this nation. Spreading hatred and diving the nation are not things that help the nation. That is why we are doing the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. And let me tell you, it's not just me who is doing the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. There are lakhs and lakhs of people who are doing the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

He also said that the people of India are tired of the kind of politics being propagated by the BJP, they are tired of price rise and unemployment.