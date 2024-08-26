Rahul Gandhi Was Asked Yet Again When Will He Marry. This Time In Srinagar

Rahul Gandhi interacting with women students in Kashmir

When will Rahul Gandhi marry? The question, like clockwork, came up yet again. This time in Srinagar. And the questioners were women students.

Over the years, the answers have ranged from "when the right girl comes along" to "I am married to the party", to "completely entangled in party work".

The conversation between the Congress leader, dressed in his trademark white T-shirt, and students touched upon politics, education, employment and, of course, marriage.

What do you think about marriage, a student asked the Congress leader.

"I have outlasted that pressure for 20-30 years," the 54-year-old leader, seated around a table with students in open ground, said with a big smile on his face. "But it is a good thing", he added.

You plan on getting married, another student asked the follow-up question.

"Yeah, yeah. I mean, I don't plan it. But if it happens...," he said.

Please do and also invite us, came the request.

"I will. I will," he promised.

The women of Kashmir have strength, resilience, wisdom and a whole lot to say.



But are we giving them a chance for their voices to be heard? pic.twitter.com/11Te8MM5fH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2024

Earlier this year, the question had come up during a rally in Raebareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination.

Priyanka Gandhi, who was at the gathering, had then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.

He asked what the question was.

"Shaadi kab karoge (When will you marry)?"

Rahul Gandhi assured it would have to be soon now. "Ab jaldi karni padegi (Will have to do it soon now)," he had said in Hindi.

In June last year, Lalu Yadav, during a mega opposition huddle in Patna, urged Rahul Gandhi to get married.

"Shaadi kariye, hum log baraati chalenge (Get married, we would like to be a part of your wedding procession)," said Lalu Yadav.

The Congress leader gamely replied:" Now, that you have said it, it will happen."

In October last, Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with students from Jaipur's Maharani College, was asked the same thing.

"You are so smart and good looking... why have you not thought about marriage?" one woman asked the 53-year-old former Congress president.

"Because I am completely entangled in my work and in the Congress party," was the prompt answer.

