Watch: Rahul Gandhi Was Told By Lalu Yadav To "Get Married". His Response

Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav at Patna press meet.

Get married, Rahul Gandhi was urged by Lalu Yadav as the senior leader addressed the press after the mega opposition huddle in Patna, earning a big laugh all around.

"Shaadi kariye, hum log baraati chalenge (Get married, we would like to be a part of your wedding procession)," said Lalu Yadav, who was attending a political meeting after a long time, drawing a smile from the Congress leader.

The Congress leader, 53, gamely replied:" Now, that you have said it, it will happen."

"Shaadi karna chahiye. There's still time," said the senior leader, adding that "your mummy told me that you don't listen to her".

"Pucca kariye, baat maaniye (Confirm it now. Listen to us)," said Lalu Yadav.

In January, Rahul Gandhi in an interview to Curly Tales during his Bharat Jodo Yatra said he will marry "when the right girl comes along".

Asked whether he had a "checklist", he said: "No, just a loving person, who's intelligent."

When the interviewer teased the politician about "girls out there getting the message", he grinned: "OK, you'll get me into trouble now."

In December, Mr Gandhi had said in an interview to a YouTube channel that he would like his partner to have the qualities of his mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, his grandmother.