Rahul Gandhi Urged To Name Congress Legislature Party Leader In Telangana

Newly-elected members of the Telangana legislative assembly and council unanimously decided to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to choose their leader.

All India | | Updated: January 17, 2019 14:21 IST
Congress won 19 seats in the 119-member house in Telangana in the December 7 assembly elections.


Hyderabad: 

Newly-elected members of the Telangana legislative assembly and council on Thursday unanimously decided to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to choose their leader.

In a meeting with Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs, AICC representative KC Venugopal said he would convey the decision to Mr Gandhi.

"We took a unanimous resolution authorising the Congress president to nominate the new CLP (Congress legislature Party) leader of Telangana," he said.

Meanwhile, the first session of the assembly after the polls began in Hyderabad on Thursday with the newly elected members taking oath as MLAs.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the first to take oath.

