Rahul Gandhi, Twitter Get Notice From Maharashtra Child Rights Body

A video purportedly showing two minor boys being stripped and beaten up for swimming in a well belonging to a farmer in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra had gone viral last week. Rahul Gandhi had tweeted about the incident tagging the video.

All India | | Updated: June 20, 2018 19:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi, Twitter Get Notice From Maharashtra Child Rights Body

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted about an incident tagging the video 2 minor boys, victims of assault

Mumbai:  The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Twitter for 'disclosing' the identity of two minor boys, victims of assault.

Amol Jadhav, a city resident, had filed a complaint against Mr Gandhi and Twitter.

President of the commission Pravin Ghuge said he has sought a reply from both as to why action should not be taken against them under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. As per the law, identity of minor victims can not be disclosed.

The commission has sought a reply within 10 days.

"I issued notices to (Rahul) Gandhi and Twitter as they have disclosed the identity of victims," Mr Ghuge told news agency PTI.

A video purportedly showing two minor boys being stripped and beaten up for swimming in a well belonging to a farmer in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra had gone viral last week.

Mr Gandhi had tweeted about the incident tagging the video, and blamed the BJP and RSS for rising atrocities against backward classes.

Comments
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam dismissed the notice, calling it nonsensical.

"The notice is nothing but bakwaas (nonsense). The notice should have been sent to the Maharashtra chief minister who has failed to protect the rights and dignity of children. Rahul Gandhi simply highlighted this sorry state of affairs," he said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiChild AbuseTwitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................