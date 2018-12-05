Try Press Conference, Fun To Be Asked Questions: Rahul Gandhi To PM

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his extensive campaigning

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also took a dig at the prime minister for his extensive campaigning, saying, "Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM."

"Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?" he said in a tweet.

Mr Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, and urged Prime Minister Modi to try a presser someday. "It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Mr Gandhi said.