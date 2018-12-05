Try Press Conference, Fun To Be Asked Questions: Rahul Gandhi To PM

Rahul Gandhi through his tweet said, "It's fun having questions thrown at you".

All India | | Updated: December 05, 2018 23:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Try Press Conference, Fun To Be Asked Questions: Rahul Gandhi To PM

Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his extensive campaigning


New Delhi: 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also took a dig at the prime minister for his extensive campaigning, saying, "Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM."

"Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?" he said in a tweet.

Mr Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, and urged Prime Minister Modi to try a presser someday. "It's fun having questions thrown at you!" Mr Gandhi said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul Gandhi On PM ModiRahul GandhiPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesElection 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................