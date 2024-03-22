Rahul Gandhi To Meet Arvind Kejriwal's Family To Offer Legal Aid: Report

Rahul Gandhi reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family soon after Delhi CM arrested by probe agency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them of his and the grand old party's support following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday, as per party sources.

Rahul Gandhi will try to meet either Kejriwal or his family tomorrow to offer further legal assistance, added the source.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Mr Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Mr Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later. A medical team also arrived at the ED office.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Mr Kejriwal following his arrest while leaders of the INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasizing "truth had to prevail".

Pointing to the arrests of two opposition chief ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress party, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday asked the BJP to stop doing politics behind the Enforcement Directorate.

She accused the BJP of attempting to win elections through undemocratic means and urged them to engage in fair political competition rather than using the ED as a tool or weapon for their political agenda.

"Today, the BJP is murdering democracy. They have arrested two opposition chief ministers (One chief minister Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was put in jail and now another Kejriwal) and frozen a party's bank account. Is this how the BJP wants to win the election? I want to tell the BJP that if you want to fight, then come forward and fight in the political arena, in the election field. Stop doing politics hiding behind the ED, stop using the ED as your weapon," she said.

Earlier, the AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said they had moved the Supreme Court to quash Kejriwal's arrest and have sought an urgent hearing.

"We have moved the Supreme Court to quash the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," Atishi said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)