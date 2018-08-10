Rahul Gandhi To Kickstart Congress' Rajasthan Campaign In Jaipur

Rahul Gandhi will discuss the roadmap and strategy for the polls and guide party leaders during his visit

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch the election campaign in Rajasthan on Saturday with a day long visit to the state capital where he will address scores of party leaders and workers who will gather from across the state.

"Rahul Gandhi is giving top priority to Rajasthan and he will launch the election campaign of the party in the state on August 11. He is likely to visit the state again in the month end and another visit will be scheduled in September," Senior party leader Sachin Pilot said.

He was speaking to reporters in Jaipur after reviewing the preparations of the meeting that will be held at the Ramlila ground.

Sachin Pilot said the party has already covered 195 out of total 200 assembly constituencies under the 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' campaign in the last two months.

According to AICC general secretary Avinash Pande, Rahul Gandhi will discuss the roadmap and strategy for the polls and guide the party leaders and workers during his visit.

Another party leader informed that Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed at over 14 points from Jaipur airport to Ramlila ground and he will travel in a specially designed bus.