Rahul Gandhi To Interact With Public At Congress Headquarters From Today This will be the first time when Mr Gandhi will interact with people at the 24, Akbar Road party headquarters on a regular basis after he took over the reins of the century-old party from his mother Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.

In a bid to boost his party's connect with the masses, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will start interacting with the public at the party headquarters in Delhi from Wednesday for an hour, a party leader said on Tuesday.



"Rahul Gandhiji will meet and interact with the general public from Wednesday," the party leader told IANS.



This will be the first time when Mr Gandhi will interact with people at the 24, Akbar Road party headquarters on a regular basis after he took over the reins of the century-old party from his mother Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.



Sources said that Mr Gandhi has decided to meet office bearers twice a week at the party office and interact with people once a week.





