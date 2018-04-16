Rahul Gandhi To Begin 3-Day Amethi Visit Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a three-day visit to Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh from today, his representative confirmed on Sunday.Amethi is represented by the Congress chief in the Parliament, while his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Minister of Parliament from Raebareli.According to Rahul Gandhi's representative Chandra Kant Dubey, the Congress president, during his three-day visit from April 16 to April 18, will meet farmers, inaugurate a passport seva kendra, a road project and a private school.Rahul Gandhi will also lay the foundations of some development projects.