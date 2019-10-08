Rahul Gandhi To Appear In Surat Court In Defamation Case On October 10

Rahul Gandhi is also facing two other defamation suits in Ahmedabad. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before a magisterial court here on Thursday to defend himself in a criminal defamation case filed against him for saying "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during the Lok Sabha poll campaign this year.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Tuesday held a meeting with local party leaders in view of Mr Gandhi's upcoming visit.

He said that the former Congress president would appear before the court in Surat on October 10.

"Rahulji will be accorded a grand welcome by our party workers on the entire route from the airport to the court," Mr Chavda said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate BH Kapadia had in May issued summons to Mr Gandhi after admitting a complaint filed by local BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under IPC sections that deal with criminal defamation.

During the last hearing in July, the court had granted Mr Gandhi exemption from personal appearance, slating October 10 as the next date of hearing.

In his complaint, the BJP legislator from Surat-West had alleged the Congress leader had defamed the entire Modi community with his remark during the Lok Sabha campaign.

The court, while admitting the suit, had held that there was a prima facie case of criminal defamation against the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

At a campaign rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, Mr Gandhi had reportedly said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as common surname?"

In his complaint, Purnesh Modi had said the Congress leader had defamed the entire Modi community with his statement.

Mr Gandhi is also facing two other defamation suits in Ahmedabad -- one for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused" and another for claiming that Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, where Mr Shah is a director, was involved in a "scam" scrapped currency notes with face value of Rs 750 crore were exchanged with valid bills within five days of demonetisation in 2016.

Though the next date of hearing in both these cases is October 11, lawyers claimed Mr Gandhi's appearance in Ahmedabad courts may not be needed at this juncture.

