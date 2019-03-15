Rahul Gandhi To Address Election Rally In Itanagar On March 19

Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar on March 19. (FILE)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on March 19 in support of party candidates, a party leader said on Friday.

Election to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly and the two Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 11.

The Congress will announce the names of the candidates for the polls in the state before Mr Gandhi's visit, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Takam Sanjoy said.

Mr Gandhi will address an election rally at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar on March 19, the party leader said.

The Congress had won 42 seats in 2014 state Assembly election but now has only five MLAs as a large number of legislators left the party and joined other parties.

