Rahul Gandhi Thanks MK Stalin For Support On Women's Reservation Bill

Rahul Gandhi thanked DMK leader MK Stalin for supporting him on the Women's Reservation Bill

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday thanked DMK leader MK Stalin for supporting him on Women''s Reservation Bill.

"Thank you @mkstalin. Spoken like a true leader and a great son of Tamil Nadu. Women are the key to the accelerated development of India. The Women's Reservation Bill recognises this fact. It's time for all political parties to come together to support this bill in Parliament," said Mr Gandhi on Twitter.

Mr Stalin extending his support to Gandhi said: "DMK President @kalaignar89 has always advocated for greater representation of women in elected bodies. On behalf of my party, I express our wholehearted support to @RahulGandhi in his efforts and urge @PMOIndia to ensure early passage of the Women''s Reservation Bill."

Mr Gandhi had on Monday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek his support for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament''s monsoon session, claiming that the BJP appears to have had second thoughts on the proposed law even though it was a key promise in its 2014 manifesto.