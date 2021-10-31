'Gutter-Level Thinking': Congress On BJP's Thailand Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Girish Chodankar hit out at Tejasvi Surya on Twitter (File)

A day after BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed Rahul Gandhi was visiting Goa as Thailand was not taking in tourists due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday called Mr Surya's thinking as "gutter level."

"In an attempt to make @DrPramodPSawant feel CM of Thailand, @BJP4India MP @Tejasvi_Surya with his gutter level thinking has compared Goa to #Thailand thereby insulting the women and people who have kept respect of the state high. We strongly condemn this character assassination of #Goa," Mr Chodankar tweeted.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mr Surya had said Mr Gandhi was vacationing in Goa as part of "political tourism" because Thailand was closed to tourists for the past one-and-half years due to the pandemic.

