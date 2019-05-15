"New Word In English Dictionary": Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM With "Modilie"

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly accused PM Narendra Modi of lying on issues, most prominently the Rafale fighter jet deal

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 16, 2019 00:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'New Word In English Dictionary': Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM With 'Modilie'

Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Modi of lying on developmental issues.


New Delhi: 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an oblique jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posted what he said was a new word in the English dictionary. The word, "Modilie," -- a jibe at PM Modi -- is defined as "to constantly Modify the truth".

"There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry," tweeted Mr Gandhi. The screenshot is a photoshopped version of the Oxford Dictionary website with only minor differences, primarily to the logo.

The word, although listed as a noun, has some varying definitions -- "To lie incessantly and habitually" and "To lie without respite". Examples listed in the "dictionary" are use variants of the word; "Modiliar" and "Modilying".

The Congress president has repeatedly accused PM Modi of lying on issues, most prominently the Rafale fighter jet deal. Mr Gandhi has also accused the Prime Minister of not fulfilling promises made him and lying on developmental issues.

The tweet reminded many on Twitter of Mr Gandhi's swipe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in December 2017. The Congress chief was then accused by the BJP of "intentionally twisting" Mr Jaitley's name by spelling it as "Jaitlie" in his tweet.

Many BJP supporters were not impressed and took to Twitter to "bust" Mr Gandhi's "lie", pointing out that the word did not really exist in the dictionary. Several Congress supporters, on the other hand, cheered the party chief on what they saw as a clever taunt.

Rahul Gandhi, who has 5.15 million Twitter followers, has become a lot more tech-savvy since taking charge as the Congress President in December 2017. His Twitter activity has soared since and his jibes at PM Modi and the BJP are seen to have become sharper and wittier.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiModilie
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsWest BengalKamal HaasanDonald TrumpNavjot Singh SidhuTejashwi YadavChandrayaan 2Elections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupBMW X5WhatsApp Realme XRedmi Note 7sHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................