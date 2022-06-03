Rahul Gandhi's Date With Enforcement Directorate Changed To June 13

Sonia Gandhi will depose before the federal agency on June 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper on June 13, after he sought a new date citing his foreign tour.

Mr Gandhi, who was earlier asked to join the investigation on June 2, had written to the probe agency, to postpone the date as he is currently on a foreign tour, and is likely to arrive in the country on June 5.

Meanwhile, party president Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, is expected to depose before the federal agency at its headquarters in central Delhi on June 8.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Mrs Gandhi has isolated herself, and she will again get herself tested before her appearance.