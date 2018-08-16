Rahul Gandhi Speaks To PM On Kerala Floods: 'Tragedy Without Parallel'

Kerala Flood: Rescue work continued through the night by all three defence forces.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today said he has approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding help for Kerala, which is reeling under the worst bout of monsoon rain in a Century. Calling it a "tragedy without parallel", Mr Gandhi said he has requested the Prime Minister to "massively increase the deployment of the Army & Navy" in the state. PM Modi tweeted this morning that he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today and also asked the Defence Ministry to "further step up" operations.

The Southern Naval Command has already suspended all training and rushed troops and other resources for rescue operations in the flood-hit state. All three defence forces, the NDRF and private groups as rescue work had continued through last night as rain pelted down.

Kerala is in great pain. I spoke to PM and requested him to massively increase deployment of the Army & Navy. I also said that it is critical that he gives the state special financial assistance as this is a tragedy without parallel in Kerala's history. #IndiaStandsWithKerala — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018

In an earlier tweet, Mr Gandhi sought funds for the flood-ravaged state, where 73 people died over the last week -- 25 of them in the last 24 hours.



I am deeply concerned for the people of #Kerala tonight, as the flood waters rise. Thousands are stranded. Relief camps full. Many have lost their loved ones. It's time to step up & help. Please contribute generously to the CM's relief fund. Use this link: https://t.co/GNUlGQbBZvpic.twitter.com/Gm5QGifSms — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2018

The Congress chief has already asked party workers to "step up & help those in need" in the state, where the rivers are in spate. The opening of shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, Idukki and Idamalayar, have flooded the areas downstream. More than 50,000 people have lost their homes.

An alert has now been issued from the Chief Minister's office which warned that the water-level in both Periyar and Chalakudy rivers will rise. "People in 1km radius of Chalakudy, and those inside ½ km of radius of Aluva, must evacuate the place immediately," a tweet from the official handle of the CMO said.

Ketto, one of India's biggest crowdfunding sites, has launched a campaign for the affected. Please click here for details on how you can help.

Note: This information has been provided/published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.