'Congress Not Dividing Vote In UP,' Says Rahul Gandhi: Highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Jaipur earlier. (File photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to NDTV today in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, after his rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

He said Narendra Modi is not going to be the Prime Minister. "There is massive unemployment in the country, massive farmer disenchantment and farmer suicides in the country," the Congress chief said.

Here are the Highlights from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with NDTV: