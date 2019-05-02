'Congress Not Dividing Vote In UP,' Says Rahul Gandhi: Highlights

New Delhi:
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Jaipur earlier. (File photo)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to NDTV today in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, after his rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
He said Narendra Modi is not going to be the Prime Minister. "There is massive unemployment in the country, massive farmer disenchantment and farmer suicides in the country," the Congress chief said.
Here are the Highlights from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with NDTV:
On election issues
The primary issues in Indian Elections are jobs and economy.
We have dismantled the PM. We have boxed him in and he is completely trapped. He (PM Modi) should talk about jobs and farmer issues. On those things, he is bankrupt.
On PM Modi
PM Modi is helping the corrupt. Over 100 million euros was paid to Anil Ambani two days after the Rafale deal.
Why is the PM negotiating the Rafale contract? Why is he running parallel negotiations?
There is no apology for PM Modi. "Chowkidar chor hai".
I made a mistake in the heat of the moment saying that Supreme Court said this. I am sorry for that but not at all saying sorry for the slogan.
The Gathbandhan and the Congress party are going to clean Uttar Pradesh up, says Rahul Gandhi.
On Congress Alliances
In Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and Kashmir, we have an alliance then what is all this drama that the Congress has no alliance?
We spoke to Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi chief minister), and he agreed for an alliance but then he brought Punjab and Haryana in the scene.
The problem was that Mr Kejriwal was shifting goalposts.
On Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's context, the Congress is a threat to Mayawati and Mulayam Singh. I have massive respect for them... there is a secular formation in UP that would crush the BJP.
Ask Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, they chose to work together for strategic reasons. My long-term position in Uttar Pradesh is clear. We have to defend our ideology in UP.
On Election Results
We are doing better in the first 4 phases, at least our data shows, says Rahul Gandhi.
We are winning this election hands down.