'Congress Not Dividing Vote In UP,' Says Rahul Gandhi: Highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Jaipur earlier. (File photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to NDTV today in the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2019, after his rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He said Narendra Modi is not going to be the Prime Minister. "There is massive unemployment in the country, massive farmer disenchantment... in the country," the Congress chief said.

In Uttar Pradesh, a secular formation is winning the election, he said. "The Congress is not dividing the vote, we are harming the BJP."

Here are the Highlights from Rahul Gandhi's interaction with NDTV: