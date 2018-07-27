Rahul Gandhi Should First Get Married, Then He Can Hug Us: BJP Lawmaker

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had recently said he will give "hugs" to BJP lawmakers. (File)

A day after Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs step back on seeing him as they fear he might hug them, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey took a jibe, saying the leaders may be divorced by their wives if they embrace the Congress president as "Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet".

Mr Dubey said BJP lawmakers can hug Rahul Gandhi only once the Congress president gets married.

"Why should we hug him. Section 377 hasn't been scrapped as yet. And our wives will also give divorce to us. If Rahul Gandhi gets married, then we will hug him," he said.

Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code criminalises sex among people of the same gender.

On Wednesday, Mr Gandhi had said that BJP's MPs take "two steps back" on seeing him, fearing he may embrace them.

Rahul Gandhi was severely criticised by BJP leaders for hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion against the government in parliament last week.

The Congress chief had said he may have a difference of opinion with the ruling party leaders and he can fight them, but he doesn't need to hate them.

After a scathing criticism of Prime Minister Modi on several issues including the Rafale fighter jet deal with France, Mr Gandhi had walked across the well of the Lok Sabha to the prime minister and hugged him.

The gesture had taken Prime Minister Modi as well as the treasury benches completely by surprise.