'Rahul Gandhi Should Be Congress Chief': Ashok Gehlot Ahead Of Big Meet

Rahul Gandhi should be Congress chief, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday, ahead of a closely watched meeting of the party's top decision-making body where its massive election defeat is expected to be discussed.

"Politics of polarisation is easier. BJP propagated Congress as a Muslim party on social media. Our way is to maintain integrity and unity of the country. During polls, religion comes to forefront while issues of inflation & jobs take a back seat for BJP," he told news agency ANI.

"In 2017, Congress was united and we won. After Channi became the Chief Minister the environment was conducive too but it was our mistake that due to internal conflict we lost assembly elections in Punjab," Mr Gehlot said.

"Rahul Gandhi should become the party president. For the last three decades, nobody from the Gandhi family became a PM or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity," he said.