Rahul Gandhi Responsible If PM Modi Comes Back To Power: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is appearing as if the Congress is fighting the polls against opposition parties (File)

Rahul Gandhi will be responsible if Narendra Modi comes back to power, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday, accusing the Congress president of harming the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Left in Kerala, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and the AAP in the national capital.

The AAP national convenor's attack, during a wide-ranging interview to PTI, comes two days ahead of elections in Delhi, which is witnessing a three-cornered contest as talks for an alliance between the Congress and the AAP did not fructify.

"Congress is harming SP-BSP alliance in UP, Left in Kerala, TMC in West Bengal, TDP in Andhra and AAP in Delhi... If Narendra Modi comes back to power, Rahul Gandhi will only be responsible," Mr Kejriwal said.

"It is appearing as if the Congress is fighting the polls against opposition parties and not against the BJP. The Congress is acting as a spoilsport," he added.

The Delhi chief minister alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "totally failed" in delivering anything in the key sectors and that is why he has been resorting to "fake nationalism".

"Modi-ji's nationalism is fake. It is dangerous for the country. He is using the armed forces to get votes as he does not have any work to show," he alleged.

Referring to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's comments that there will be better chance of peace between the two countries if BJP wins the polls, Mr Kejriwal wondered why the leader of the "enemy country" was supporting PM Modi.

"There was a war-like situation between India and Pakistan. But Khan said make Modiji PM again. It is difficult to understand what is happening," said Mr Kejriwal.

Slamming PM Modi for his Pakistan policy and regularly mentioning armed forces during election campaign, Mr Kejriwal charged: "In last 70 years, no Prime Minister has insulted the armed forces to the extent Modiji has done."

"Modiji is asking for votes in the name of nationalism. He failed in every sector. Modiji cannot say I made schools, hospitals, brought down electricity tariff, ensured drinking water supply. He failed in every sector. He has not delivered anything," he alleged.

The AAP national convenor, who along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-graft agitation against UPA II between 2011 and 2013, said Manmohan Singh as prime minister was a thousand times better than PM Modi.

Mr Kejriwal said the BJP is not going to retain power.

"Our only aim is to stop Modi and Shah from coming back to power. We will support anyone other than the duo," he added.

He said his party will perform well in the national capital.

"A month back, I thought it will be a fierce fight. But the situation changed dramatically in the last 10 days. I am witnessing a situation similar to the atmosphere when we got 67 seats in 2015. I will not be surprised if we get all seven seats," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP is seeking vote in the name of PM Modi but the AAP is banking on its work in the fields of education, health and water supply and lower electricity tariff.

"I want to tell people that this time your vote can end the obstructions created by the Centre in Delhi's overall development. If we have seven MPs in Lok Sabha from Delhi, they can be a greater voice for addressing Delhi''s problems," he said.

Mr Kejriwal said his party will support any dispensation except the PM Modi-Amit Shah duo, provided it supports AAP's demand for granting statehood to Delhi.

"We will take a call on how to take forward the cause of statehood after May 23 when election results will be out," he said.

Talking about "roadblocks created by the centre" in Delhi's development, Mr Kejriwal said his government could have achieved 1,000 times more than what it did in the last four years.

"When they created so many roadblocks and even after that we did so much work so you can imagine if we had their support how much we could have done," said Mr Kejriwal.

