Rahul Gandhi Quotes Mahatma Gandhi In Reply To Controversial Hindu Leader

Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi in his reply to controversial Hindu leader Kalicharan Maharaj

Slamming the remarks made against Mahatma Gandhi at a function in Raipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today quoted the Father of the Nation that his thoughts cannot be imprisoned.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came after a section of Hindu religious leaders sang paeans to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at a religious congregation in Raipur on Sunday.

"You can chain me, torture me, you can destroy this body, but you cannot imprison my thoughts," the Rahul Gandhi said quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' in Raipur, Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj had used an "abusive" word against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

Earlier, controversial UP priest Yati Narsinghananda Giri had praised Nathuram Godse as the symbol of truth and religion.



