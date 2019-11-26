Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Meet Chidambaram At Tihar In November 27

Mr Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest in the INX Media case. (File)

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

According to a senior party leader, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Mr Chidambaram at around 9 a.m.

Mr Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest in the INX Media case.

Visit of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi comes almost a month after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met Mr Chidambaram in the jail.

According to party leaders, Mr Chidambaram, who is suffering from multiple diseases, has lost over 10 kg weight in the last three months.

Mr Chidambaram is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with granting of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media while he was the Finance Minister.

Mr Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI and then sent to the judicial custody on September 5.

He was later arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering in the INX Media case.

