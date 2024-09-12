'Shameful': Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka On Attack Of Army Officers, Rape Of Friend

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP on Thursday over the assault of two Army officers, and the gang-rape of their female friend, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this week.

Mr Gandhi said the horrific incident was "enough to shame the entire society" and lamented the "almost non-existent" law-and-order situation in BJP-ruled states. "... the negative attitude of the BJP government to crimes against women, which are increasing daily, is extremely worrying."

"The audacity of the criminals is a result of the total failure of the administration and the unsafe environment in the country... this is a restriction on the freedom and aspirations of the daughters of India," Mr Gandhi said on X.

मध्य प्रदेश में सेना के दो जवानों के साथ हिंसा और उनकी महिला साथी के साथ दुष्कर्म पूरे समाज को शर्मसार करने के लिए काफी है।



भाजपा शासित राज्यों की कानून व्यवस्था लगभग अस्तित्वहीन है - और, महिलाओं के खिलाफ़ दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ते अपराधों पर भाजपा सरकार का नकारात्मक रवैया अत्यंत… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2024

"Both society and the government should be ashamed and think seriously - how long will they turn a blind eye to the responsibility of protecting half the population of the country!"

Ms Gandhi Vadra, his sister, called the gang-rape and the discovery of the junior officers' friends' body - naked on a highway - "heart-wrenching". "The Prime Minister talks big about women's safety... but women across the country are waiting for a serious effort. When will this wait end?"

मध्य प्रदेश में सेना के अधिकारियों को बंधक बनाकर महिला से गैंगरेप एवं उत्तर प्रदेश में हाईवे पर एक महिला का निर्वस्त्र शव मिलने की घटनाएं दिल दहलाने वाली हैं।



देश में हर दिन 86 महिलाएं बलात्कार और बर्बरता का शिकार हो रही हैं। घर से लेकर बाहर तक, सड़क से लेकर दफ्तर तक, महिलाएं… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 12, 2024

"Every day 86 women become victims of rape and brutality in the country. From home to outside, from road to office, women are not safe anywhere. Half of the country's population is not only unsafe, but due to such brutality, the morale of crores of women is broken every day."

The Congress' state unit has also launched a broadside at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, with Jitu Patwari accusing the government of failing to "create fear among criminals". Mr Patwari also referred to the rape-murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Hospital in Bengal's Kolkata.

"When your eyes well-up over the rape of a student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, why don't you feel sad, Chief Minister, for this rape in Indore... the 'cleanest' city of our country? If this is not jungle raj then what is it?" the Congress leader asked.

The two Army officers, and two female friends, were assaulted late Tuesday by a gang of eight men, only two of whom have been arrested so far.

READ | Trainee Army Officers Robbed, Woman Friend Gang-Raped

The officers and their friends were near the Chhoti Jam firing range when surrounded by gun- and knives-wielding attackers, who held two - a man and a woman - as hostage, while sending the other two off with a ransom demand of Rs 10 lakh.

The two who were released raised the alarm and police were quickly deployed. When they reached the spot, however, only the two hostages were found. A medical examination since confirmed rape.

READ | Junior Bengal Bengal Continue Sit-In Protest Over Rape-Murder

The Indore attack comes as fierce protests continue to roil the country over the rape-murder at the RG Kar Hospital last month. The RG Kar killing, which is being investigated by the CBI, has also snowballed into a major political row between the ruling Trinamool and the opposition BJP.

With input from agencies

