Rahul Gandhi Planning To Contest From 'Safe' Bidar: BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa said Rahul Gandhi will not win any election in Karnataka (File)

BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday claimed that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was considering contesting from Bidar or any other part of the state as a 'safe bet' as he has realised he cannot win from Amethi.

However he would not be able to win any election in Karnataka "as he lacks the ability to deliver," state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

Mr Gandhi should instead, contest from Amethi, a constituency from where his ancestors won elections for the past several decades and know what his contributions were, he said.

"Let him (Gandhi) contest from there (Amethi). People will decide his fate based on his contribution to Amethi, which is actually nil," he added.

He was replying to a question on local media reports that Rahul Gandhi may contest from Bidar or any part of Karnataka in the 2019 polls.

Recalling former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's comments that Congress was a 'dead party', he said it was now in a pitiable condition as their leaders were not confident of winning elections from their strongholds.

Reacting to BS Yeddyurappa's comments, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said there was no possibility of Mr Gandhi contesting from Bidar or anywhere else in the state.

"Just because Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally in Bidar does not mean he is going to contest from there," he clarified.

Mr Yeddyurappa also alleged that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had neglected North Karnataka even as drought prevailed in the region.

"He has completely forgotten North Karnataka. There is drought in 13 districts of the region. The district in-charge ministers are visiting there just to celebrate Independence Day... nothing more than that," he said.