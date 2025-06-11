"Our Relationship Not Limited To Politics": Rahul Gandhi On Lalu Yadav

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday on Wednesday and said their relationship is not limited to politics but is a deep human bond based on common values and the struggle for social justice.

Mr Yadav, a former chief minister of Bihar, turned 77 on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. Our relationship has not been limited to politics - it has been a deep human bond, based on common values and the struggle for social justice," Mr Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Your life has been full of struggles, but you have always raised your voice with strength and courage for those who are often unheard," the former Congress president said.

"Today on your birthday, I wish you good health and a long life," Mr Gandhi said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended birthday wishes to Mr Yadav.

"I wish you good health and a long life," Mr Kharge said.

The Congress and the RJD are alliance partners and will be contesting the upcoming Bihar polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan against the NDA coalition.

