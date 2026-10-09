On Day 4 Of "Vote Chori" Protest, INDIA Bloc To March To Rashtrapati Bhavan

On Day 4 of its protests against alleged "vote chori", the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders will march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan after assembling at Parliament House in the morning, sources have told NDTV.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been headlining the protests, has made it clear that "this will not stop" till Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy", Gandhi has said.

Congress sources state that all opposition MPs will sign the memorandum to be submitted to the President in the Central Hall.

The plan, sources say, involves a march on foot from the Central Hall to Rashtrapati Bhavan and court arrest wherever they are stopped.

It is not clear if President Droupadi Murmu has given an appointment to meet them.

According to Congress sources, a message has been sent to the floor leaders of all parties.

Sources state that Congress' KC Venugopal, a key Rahul Gandhi aide, has informed the floor leaders of all parties about today's protest and asked them to participate.

According to high-level sources, Rahul Gandhi has also sought a report from KC Venugopal regarding the absence of Congress MPs. The MP, sources say, have been asked to explain their absence.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is not in Delhi today, however, several of his party MPs will reach the Central Hall and join the march.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena will not participate in today's INDIA alliance protest. None of the leaders - Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, or Arvind Sawant - will attend the INDIA alliance meeting, sources said.

On Thursday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hosted opposition MPs before they proceeded towards Rajghat for a protest programme.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several opposition leaders were detained while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar. The opposition alleged that police prevented their protest, while Delhi Police denied the allegations.

Police also registered FIRs against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in connection with Wednesday's protest.



