AAP Invokes 1984 Riots In Attack On Rahul Gandhi After His 'Drinking' Jab At Bhagwant Mann

The political confrontation between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has escalated into a video war, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shifting its counterattack from Mann's personal defence to the issue of Sikh identity and the Congress's historical record during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. After Rahul Gandhi accused Mann of remaining under the influence of alcohol and failing to tackle Punjab's drug problem, AAP has released a fresh video on its social media handle, accusing the Congress leader of targeting not just the chief minister but also disrespecting the Sikh community. The video features references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, showing visuals of Sikhs being targeted during the violence.

The latest video marks a significant escalation in AAP's response. Instead of confining its defence to Mann's alleged drinking habits and the government's performance on drugs, the party is now bringing Sikh identity and the Congress's past into the political battle.

The video attack comes after AAP had already responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks with a personal counterattack. The party's social media handle took a 'Pappu' jibe at the Congress leader. AAP leaders also accused Gandhi of resorting to personal attacks, questioning why he was targeting Mann instead of focusing on a political debate over Punjab's issues.

The controversy began when Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Congress's Insaaf Rally in Sangrur on November 4, recalled his days in Parliament with Mann and alleged that he could smell alcohol on the comedian-turned-politician even in the morning. Gandhi questioned how Mann could lead the fight against drugs if he himself was allegedly intoxicated every evening. He also questioned AAP's claims of tackling Punjab's drug problem, asking which parts of the state had actually become free of drugs.

What started as a personal exchange over alcohol consumption and the drug menace has now expanded into a confrontation involving Sikh identity, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Congress's political legacy.