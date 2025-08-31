Rahul Gandhi On Dais, Tejashwi Yadav Hints He's Bihar Chief Minister Face

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s Tejashwi Yadav has dropped a big hint over the chief ministerial face of the Opposition alliance in Bihar. In a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr Yadav alluded that he is the face of the Opposition. His remarks came in the presence of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, during the last leg of the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' yesterday.

"This is a copycat government. We need an original CM, not a duplicate one," Tejashwi Yadav said at a rally in Ara, targeting Mr Kumar. He then turned to the crowd, asking, "Is it not a copycat government? Isn't it copying me? Tejashwi is ahead; the government is behind. Do you want a duplicate CM or an original CM?"

He also called the yatra a "historic journey" that has got the support of lakhs of people and slammed the BJP over "vote theft" charges.

"The BJP is scared. That's why they want to implement Tejashwi's vision, but there is still a lot left that we will tell after the notification comes that what all we will implement in Bihar. Everyone in Bihar is saying that we want a real CM, not a duplicate CM," he said.

Mr Yadav, the son of two former chief ministers, is the scion tasked with carrying forward Lalu Yadav's legacy, who had managed to make the RJD the largest party in the assembly in the 2020 elections. He had even become a deputy to Nitish Kumar briefly, which marked one of the JDU leader's flip-flops.

The 2025 elections will be crucial for the Mahagathbandhan, the Opposition's grand alliance comprising the Congress and RJD, as it will try to dethrone Mr Kumar, who has managed to hold on to the top post since 2015 and is the likely NDA choice this time as well.

The RJD has already endorsed its leader, Mr Yadav, as the Chief Ministerial candidate, while political analysts suggest that Congress, even if reluctant, might give in to the RJD decision, being a junior partner in the alliance and lacking the vote share to go solo.

The Congress, so far, has appeared undecided on the call. Mr Gandhi had last week side-stepped a question on if it would endorse Mr Yadav as the chief ministerial face. "All INDIA bloc partners are working together in a spirit of mutual respect, without any tension. We will contest the polls together and the results will be good," Mr Gandhi had said at a press conference in Araria, with Mr Yadav by his side.

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.