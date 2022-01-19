'Afraid PM Might Inaugurate This': Rahul Gandhi On China's Illegal Bridge

China has been involved in border conflicts with India also in Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi, for the second day in a row, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time over reports of China constructing a bridge on the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The former Congress chief had questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the same on January 4 as well. This time he tagged a picture with arrows showing the alleged Chinese bridge on Pangong Tso Lake, which is extremely close to the LAC.

"China is building a illegal bridge in our country. The PLA's spirits are increasing due to the silence of the PM. Now it is a fear that PM may not reach to inaugurate this bridge too," said the 51-year-old leader throwing shade at the Prime Minister.

हमारे देश में चीन एक कूटनीतिक पुल का निर्माण कर रहा है।

PM की चुप्पी से PLA के हौसले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं।



अब तो ये डर है कहीं PM इस पुल का भी उद्घाटन करने ना पहुँच जायें। pic.twitter.com/OMcCC3wxXD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 19, 2022

The construction of the bridge across the Pangong gives Chinese forces the ability to quickly mobilise soldiers to either bank of the Lake.

The bridge, which is 8 metres wide, lies just south of a Chinese army field base on the North Bank of Pangong where Chinese field hospitals and troop accommodations were seen during the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.

Satellite images from January 16 indicate that Chinese construction workers are using a heavy crane to help link the bridge's pillars with concrete slabs upon which the tarmac will be laid.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been critical of the government's handling of the border situation with China in eastern Ladakh, that has also seen bloody clashes between the Indian and PLA troops last year.

China has been involved in border conflicts with India also in Arunachal Pradesh where it has built enclaves in areas not physically patrolled by the Indian Army.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on a glitch that had PM Modi stop his virtual address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos on Monday and start over.

"Itna jhooth teleprompter bhi nahin jhel paya (not even the teleprompter could handle such lies)," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

A rush of tweets from BJP handles blamed the glitch on the Davos organisers.