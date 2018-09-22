Rahul Gandhi On 2-Day Visit To Amethi From September 24

Rahul Gandhi will meet party activists and different delegates to discuss political developments

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi, beginning September 24, a party leader said on Friday.

During the visit, the Congress chief will take part in the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting at the collectorate in Gauriganj, said Yogendra Misra, the district unit president of the party.

He will also meet party workers and locals, Mr Misra said.

Mr Gandhi's political representative in Amethi Chandra Kant Dubey told PTI that after landing at Choudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 10 am on September 24, the Amethi MP will drive to Nigoha near Fursatganj to address a gathering of women on the Rajiv Gandhi Mahila Vikas Pariyojana.

Later, the Congress president will inaugurate some projects at Jais under Tiloi assembly segment completed through MP-LAD fund, Mr Dubey said, adding that Rahul will meet farmers in evening at Gauriganj, the district headquarter of Amethi.

In the night, Rahul will stay at Musafirkhana, where he will meet party activists and different delegates to discuss political developments, Mr Dubey said.

The next day, he will chair a meeting of the District Development and Monitoring Committee (earlier known as District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee) on the premises of collectorate at Gauriganj, the district headquarter, he said.

Union minister Smriti Irani paid two single-day visits to Amethi in the first week of this month during which she criticized the Amethi MP for his alleged negligence of Amethi.

Ms Smriti had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha poll from Amethi as BJP nominee against the Congress leader.