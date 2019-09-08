'Lack Of Direction': Rahul Gandhi On 100 Days Of Modi Government

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the centre was trying to control media. (File photo)

The 100 days of Modi government has showcased the "lack of direction" to turnaround the economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today, as he claimed that the government was trying to "stranglehold" media to drown out criticism over its functioning.

"Congratulations to the Modi Govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it's needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy," Mr Gandhi tweeted using #100DaysNoVikas.

Mr Gandhi's party described the first 100 days of the Modi government in three words -- "Tyranny, chaos and anarchy".

The opposition party posted a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle to claim that the period has witnessed a slump in economy, increase in mob attacks, political vendetta and also in the manner the Bills were passed in the parliament. The recent arrests of senior party leaders P Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar was an attempt to muzzle the opposition, it said.

BJP Politics 101: When all else fails, arrest high profile Opposition leaders & hope the public doesn't notice you have failed in every field. #100DayNoVikaspic.twitter.com/XCdl11UPEy - Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

The party warned that BJP's refusal to accept the "free fall" of the economy could lead to a recession.

"Eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2 per cent and our Finance Minister still refuses to accept that our economy is in free fall. If the BJP continues this path of negligence and deceit, we are headed towards recession," it tweeted using #100DaysNoVikas.

A steep fall in the GDP from last year is a direct result of the government's ignorance and "gross mismanagement" of economy, the Congress alleged.

"By disregarding voices of the industry, economists & former PM Dr (Manmohan) Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy," it said in a series of tweets.

"The automobile sector is facing its worst-ever crisis in years and all the government has to say our economy is doing better than US and China," the party said.

The Congress also claimed that the BJP treats "Parliament like a notice board" as bills are not debated or discussed but presented just to complete a formality. "This is a sign of a weakening democracy," the Congress said.

