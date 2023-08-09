PM Doesn't Consider Manipur Part Of India, Says Rahul Gandhi: Top Quotes

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi today kicked off the second day of the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha today. He spoke on a number of issues, from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to the ethnic clashes in Manipur.
People used to ask me why you started the Yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra). I was not even aware why I started the Yatra. I realised that I started the Yatra to understand the country. I also wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years.
To listen to the nation's voice, we will have to give up on arrogance and hatred.
Our Prime Minister hasn't visited violence-hit Manipur. For him, Manipur is not a part of India.
Manipur has been split in two. Government's politics has murdered India in Manipur.
By killing people of Manipur, you are killers of Bharat Mata; you are traitors, not patriots.
