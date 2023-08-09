PM Doesn't Consider Manipur Part Of India, Says Rahul Gandhi: Top Quotes

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament said, "To listen to the nation's voice, we will have to give up on arrogance and hatred,"

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament today targeted the government over the violence in Manipur

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi today kicked off the second day of the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha today. He spoke on a number of issues, from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

  1. People used to ask me why you started the Yatra (Bharat Jodo Yatra). I was not even aware why I started the Yatra. I realised that I started the Yatra to understand the country. I also wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years.

  2. To listen to the nation's voice, we will have to give up on arrogance and hatred.

  3. Our Prime Minister hasn't visited violence-hit Manipur. For him, Manipur is not a part of India.

  4. Manipur has been split in two. Government's politics has murdered India in Manipur.

  5. By killing people of Manipur, you are killers of Bharat Mata; you are traitors, not patriots.



