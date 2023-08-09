No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Open Day 2 Of No-Confidence Debate

No Confidence Motion Live: The numbers are stacked in favour of the government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government brought by opposition alliance INDIA today.

Mr Gandhi is back as an MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

Yesterday saw heated exchanges between the BJP and the opposition after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate with a strong statement urging the Centre for action over the ongoing Manipur crisis.

Mr Gogoi said the opposition bloc INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.

Here are the LIVE updates on the No-Trust Vote debate:

Aug 09, 2023 10:19 (IST) BREAKING: "Rahul Gandhi To Open Debate For Opposition At 12": Congress Leader

"Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Aug 09, 2023 09:24 (IST) When Will Rahul Gandhi Speak? Big Question As No-Trust Debate Enters Day 2

As Lok Sabha members gear up for Day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, the big question remains: when will Rahul Gandhi, back as an MP after a Supreme Court ruling, address the House?

Aug 09, 2023 09:23 (IST)

Aug 09, 2023 09:23 (IST) Smriti Irani, Amit Shah To Speak In Lok Sabha

Smriti Irani, Heena Gavit and Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to speak in the no-trust debate from the BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah will speak at 5pm followed by Ramesh Bhiduri.



Aug 09, 2023 09:21 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Likely To Speak In Lok Sabha Today

Rahul Gandhi, Telangana leader Revanth Reddy and Kerala leader Hibi Eden are likely to participate in the debate on behalf of Congress.



Aug 09, 2023 09:18 (IST) INDIA Bloc Parties' To Meet At 10am

The opposition INDIA parties floor leaders meeting at 10 am today in the Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber. Congress Loksabha MPs will also meet today at 10.30am.

