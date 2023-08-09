No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Open Day 2 Of No-Confidence Debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government brought by opposition alliance INDIA today.
Mr Gandhi is back as an MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.
Yesterday saw heated exchanges between the BJP and the opposition after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate with a strong statement urging the Centre for action over the ongoing Manipur crisis.
Mr Gogoi said the opposition bloc INDIA was forced to bring the no-confidence motion against the government to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vow of silence" on Manipur.
Here are the LIVE updates on the No-Trust Vote debate:
"Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will begin from our side at 12 noon," says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
As Lok Sabha members gear up for Day 2 of the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, the big question remains: when will Rahul Gandhi, back as an MP after a Supreme Court ruling, address the House?
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The... pic.twitter.com/mRKJIqeDj7- ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023