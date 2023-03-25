LIVE: Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference Today At 1 PM, First Since Disqualification

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat has also fell vacant after his disqualification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha yesterday following his conviction and jail sentence in a defamation, will address a press conference today at 1 pm. His Wayanad seat has also fell vacant after his disqualification. Mr Gandhi was on Thursday found guilty of defamation for a 2019 campaign trail remark implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a criminal. However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.

Here are the Live Updates on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 25, 2023 11:11 (IST) Congress To Observe "Black Day" In Wayanad Over Rahul Gandhi Disqualification

As part of a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Wayanad District Congress Committee chief ND Appachan said that the party will observe "Black Day" on Saturday. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan, said that the action against Mr Gandhi was "hasty and politically motivated".

Mar 25, 2023 10:47 (IST) Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel To Join Rahul Gandhi's Press Conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's press conference at 1 pm today.

Mar 25, 2023 10:20 (IST) Shashi Tharoor Shares How Foreign Media Covered Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

They tried to silence a voice. Now every corner of the world hears the voice of India. pic.twitter.com/HQ71nLwxW0 - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2023

Mar 25, 2023 10:12 (IST) Election To Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Seat Soon? Poll Body To Decide

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, which fell vacant yesterday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament, may witness by-election by September. Read here.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, which fell vacant yesterday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament, may witness by-election by September. Read here.