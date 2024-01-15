On Day 2, Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Reaches Nagaland

People at Khuzama gave a rousing welcome to Mr Gandhi and his team (File/ANI)

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Nagaland on Monday evening.

Mr Gandhi arrived along with his party colleagues in Khuzama village in Kohima district, bordering Manipur.

The Yatra was flagged off on Sunday by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from Thoubal in Manipur.

भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा आज मणिपुर से नागालैंड में आ गई।



नागालैंड पहुंचने पर लोक गीत से यात्रा का स्वागत हुआ।



न्याय के हक के लिए यात्रा जारी है... pic.twitter.com/hxhziZOLj5 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 15, 2024

People at Khuzama gave a rousing welcome to Mr Gandhi and his team on their arrival. They will take a night halt at the village.

During his stay, Mr Gandhi will hold a series of closed-door meetings with Naga tribal organisations, including Naga Hoho, civil society groups and church bodies on the issues and problems faced by them, state Congress working president Khriedi Theunuo said.

Mr Gandhi will traverse through at least five districts of the state -- Kohima, Tseminyu, Wokha, Zunheboto and Mokokchung, holding rallies, before entering Assam on January 18, he said.

On Tuesday, he will commence the Nagaland leg of the Yatra from Viswema village and upon reaching the capital town, he will lay a wreath at the World War-II cemetery.

He will also address a public meeting at High School Junction before proceeding to other districts.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. It will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

