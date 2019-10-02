Rahul Gandhi Leads Congress 'Padyatra' On Gandhi Jayanti

Rahul Gandhi led a ''padyatra'' with a large number of party workers this morning. (File photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a ''padyatra'' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

The "Gandhi Sandesh Yatra" on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began from the Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Raj Ghat, about three kilometres away, with enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogan "Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein".

Glimpses from the #GandhiSandeshYatra led by Shri @RahulGandhi



The Padyatra aims to redeem Gandhiji, Gandhism and Gandhi's India in our country today. pic.twitter.com/6xsx7NwlQO - Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2019

Many youth sported Mahatma Gandhi's trademark spectacles and dhoti and walked with sticks in the march.

A tableau of Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.

The march will conclude with an oath to be administered to workers and leaders by party president Sonia Gandhi at Rajghat.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to participate in a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.