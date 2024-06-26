CBI Chief To Poll Body Head, Rahul Gandhi Now Has A Say In Key Appointments

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders congratulate Rahul Gandhi. PTI

As the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the appointment process for key officials such as the CBI director, the Chief Election Commissioners, National Human Rights Commission chairperson and the Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

Mr Gandhi today took over as Leader of the Opposition in the lower House -- a position that was vacant for the past 10 years because no Opposition party met the minimum strength criterion for the post. In the past two Lok Sabhas, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were leaders of the Congress in the House.

On the selection panels for most of these appointments, the government has a 2-1 advantage, as it comprises the Prime Minister and a Union Minister. But as Leader of the Opposition, Mr Gandhi will have a say.

The 54-year-old leader is the third member of the Gandhi family to become the Leader of the Opposition. His father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was Leader of the Opposition fron 1989-90 when the VP Singh government was in power. His mother and former UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi occupied the post from 1999-2004 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power.

As a Leader of the Opposition, Mr Gandhi will enjoy the rank of a cabinet minister and get an office and staff in the Parliament building.

In his first House appearance in his new role, Mr Gandhi switched to a white kurta-pajama combo, dissing the white t-shirt-trouser look he is usually seen in. In a rare moment of bonhomie between the Opposition and the treasury benches, Mr Gandhi walked up to Mr Birla and congratulated him. He also shook Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand and the two leaders, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, escorted the Speaker to his chair.

Addressing the House, Mr Gandhi congratulated Mr Birla on his election, but also sent across a message from the Opposition. He said the Lok Sabha Speaker is the final arbiter of the voice of the people, and the Opposition this time represents that voice significantly more than the last time.

"The Opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House."

"The question is not how efficiently the House is run. The question is how much of India's voice is being allowed to be heard. So the idea that you can run the House efficiently by silencing the voice of the Opposition is a non-democratic idea. And this election has shown that the people of India expect the Opposition to defend the Constitution," he said.

"We are confident that by allowing the Opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress leader was elected from two seats this time -- Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. He has vacated the Kerala seat, and his sister and Congress colleague Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the bypoll that follows.

Mr Gandhi's return to the House and his elevation as the Leader of the Opposition is also significant against the backdrop of his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP last year following a conviction in a defamation case. He returned to the House after the Supreme Court paused the conviction.