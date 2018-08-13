"He Can't Look Me In The Eye Because...": Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM On Rafale

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal, saying, "One who committed theft could not look me in the eye". Recalling the debate in parliament during the no-confidence motion against the government, where he spoke at length on the aircraft deal with France, Mr Gandhi said, "He (PM Modi) could not look me in the eye. He looked everywhere but at me."

At a rally in Karnataka's Bidar today, Mr Gandhi reiterated his earlier challenge to PM Modi for a debate on Rafale.

"Make me debate with Modi on Rafale for as long as you can, for as many hours as you can... and he would not be able to speak for one second," he said, reiterating the party's graft charges against the government.

Advertisement

The Congress has decided to take on the government on the issue of corruption by launching a public campaign that will highlight bank scams, Rafale deal and the state of the economy. The roadmap ahead of next year's general election was chalked out at a recent meeting of the Congress working committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

The no-confidence motion had turned out to the frst of the two back-to-back reverses the party and the rest of the opposition suffered. The second was the recent election for the post of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.