Rahul Gandhi Is Doing Politics In Name Of Farmers, Says BJP Lawmaker

"The Congress president is playing politics in the name of farmers' agitation... The country's agriculture cannot be understood by merely reading books," the parliamentarian from Bhadohi told the media in Ballia on Thursday night.
"He cannot identify saplings, how can he understand the plight of farmers," the national president of BJP Kisan Morcha added.
CommentsReferring to the work undertaken by the Narendra Modi government for the betterment of farmers, Mr Mast said it was for the first time that 52 per cent budget was allocated for agriculture and works related to farming were included in MNREGA.
He claimed that BJP will get clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of the development it has done and Narendra Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister of the country.