Rahul Gandhi Is Doing Politics In Name Of Farmers, Says BJP Lawmaker Virendra Singh Mast claimed that BJP will get clear majority in 2019 elections because of the development it has done and that PM Modi will be re-elected again.

Share EMAIL PRINT Virendra Singh Mast said for the first time 52 per cent budget was allocated for agriculture Ballia: BJP parliamentarian Virendra Singh Mast has alleged that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the ability to understand the problems of farmers and that he is only doing politics in their name.



"The Congress president is playing politics in the name of farmers' agitation... The country's agriculture cannot be understood by merely reading books," the parliamentarian from Bhadohi told the media in Ballia on Thursday night.



"He cannot identify saplings, how can he understand the plight of farmers," the national president of BJP Kisan Morcha added.



Referring to the work undertaken by the Narendra Modi government for the betterment of farmers, Mr Mast said it was for the first time that 52 per cent budget was allocated for agriculture and works related to farming were included in MNREGA.



He claimed that BJP will get clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of the development it has done and Narendra Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister of the country.





BJP parliamentarian Virendra Singh Mast has alleged that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have the ability to understand the problems of farmers and that he is only doing politics in their name."The Congress president is playing politics in the name of farmers' agitation... The country's agriculture cannot be understood by merely reading books," the parliamentarian from Bhadohi told the media in Ballia on Thursday night."He cannot identify saplings, how can he understand the plight of farmers," the national president of BJP Kisan Morcha added. Referring to the work undertaken by the Narendra Modi government for the betterment of farmers, Mr Mast said it was for the first time that 52 per cent budget was allocated for agriculture and works related to farming were included in MNREGA.He claimed that BJP will get clear majority in 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of the development it has done and Narendra Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister of the country. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter