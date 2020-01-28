"PM Probably Hasn't Understood Economics": Rahul Gandhi's All-Out Attack

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a "Yuva Aakrosh Rally" in Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "no knowledge" of economy, Rahul Gandhi said today at a rally in Rajasthan, adding that using old parametres, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing only at 2.5 per cent. The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of "destroying the image of India" abroad.

"During UPA, India grew at 9 per cent. The entire world was looking towards us. Today, you have different parameters to measure GDP and you have 5% rate, if you use old parameters, then India is growing at 2.5 per cent," the Congress MP said, addressing a rally in Jaipur.

He said the Prime Minister "probably hasn't studied or understood economics", as he went on to target the government on the economic slowdown.

"Modi doesn't even understand what GST (Goods and Services Tax) is. A person who can go for demonetization... ask an eight-year old and he'd say the notes ban did more harm than good."

Mr Gandhi was addressing a "Yuva Aakrosh Rally (youth anger)", the first of many such events against the citizenship law CAA.

"India's global image, brotherhood used to be its hallmark. People use to criticise Pakistan. PM has destroyed this image. India is considered world's rape capital today. PM won't say a word on this. When our youth question PM on our reputation being adversely affected, on joblessness, they target you, they shoot at you. I challenge the PM to visit any Indian university and face students' questions before he speaks, he can't; but he can make false promises."