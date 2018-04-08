Rahul Gandhi In Bengaluru Live Updates: Congress President On 6th Leg Of Campaigning In Bengaluru

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi began his 6th leg of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka yesterday. The Congress leader resumed his Jana Aashirwada Yatre in Karnataka and traveled through Kolar and Chikabalapur. Mr Gandhi will spend today in the capital city of Bengaluru. He is to begin the day by meeting sanitary workers at Jakkarayana Kere in central Bengaluru. He will hold a public meeting later in the day at Palace Grounds. Mr Gandhi has been touring Karnataka extensively in the last few months. During his visit he has visited a number of temples across the state and addressed a numbers of meetings and public gatherings. The assembly elections for the state will be help on May 12 and the results for the polls will be announced on May 15.
Here are the live updates of Rahul Gandhi's Bengaluru visit:
The Congress President began his Bengalurtu visit by meeting Sri Sri Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, the head of Adichunchanagiri Math in the city.
Rahul Gandhi was on his fifth round of campaigning in Karnataka earlier this week, one of the few states in which the Congress is in power. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough challenge in the form of an aggressive BJP determined to wrest another state from the Congress.
People welcome Rahul Gandhi in Kolar. He addressed a massive gathering in South Karnataka.
The Congress chief also visited the Baba Hyder Vali Dargah in Mulbagal, Kolar yesterday.
The Congress President posed along with other senior leaders yesterday who had accompanied him to the Kurudumale Ganapathi Temple near Mulbagal in Kolar. His temple visit was followed by a roadshow as part of his Jana Aashirwada Yatre or a rally to garner public blessings.
As part of his two-day visit across Kolar and Chikkabalapura in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi paid his respects at the Kurudumale Ganapathi Temple in Kolar yesterday.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi just completed his fifth leg of election campaigning in Karnataka on earlier this week. On itinerary were places places covered recently by BJP national president Amit Shah. His sixth leg of KArnataka tour began yesterday. His two-day visit included roadshows and rallies across Kolar and Chikkabalapura in Karnataka. Today the Congress leader will spend the day in Bengaluru and has a number of events lined up. He will conclude his Bengaluru visit by addressing a rally in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds.
