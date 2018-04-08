Rahul Gandhi In Bengaluru Live Updates: Congress President On 6th Leg Of Campaigning In Bengaluru





Congress President Rahul Gandhi just completed his fifth leg of election campaigning in Karnataka on earlier this week. On itinerary were places places covered recently by BJP national president Amit Shah. His sixth leg of KArnataka tour began yesterday. His two-day visit included roadshows and rallies across Kolar and Chikkabalapura in Karnataka. Today the Congress leader will spend the day in Bengaluru and has a number of events lined up. He will conclude his Bengaluru visit by addressing a rally in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds.