Rahul Gandhi And The Neat Trick With The Garland: Video Is Viral

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Some tweets flagged the security concern with the garland throwm at Rahul Gandhi Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi waves at a crowd from his open top SUV at Tumkur in Karnataka when suddenly, a garland comes flying and lands neatly around his neck, startling him. The video has gone viral on social media.



One of the first to post the garland video was Rakshith Shivaram, the secretary of the Congress's Karnataka unit, who called it a sign ahead of the state elections on May 12.



Rahul Gandhi does look surprised as the garland appears to come from nowhere and plop down around his neck. The spot-on aim is appreciated by many on Twitter, but quite a few flag security worries.

A garland flies from the crowd and falls exactly on @RahulGandhi ji at the Tumkur road show. The signal is clear and loud. @INCKarnataka@siddaramaiah@INCMalleswaram@MYaskhipic.twitter.com/OKSa0nPQLQ - Rakshith Shivaram (@bkrs100) April 4, 2018

Some reports suggested that the administration is investigating whether it was a potentially dangerous security breach; the 47-year-old Congress chief is among India's most protected politicians with special commandos guarding him at all times.



One tweet recommended that one of the security men with Rahul Gandhi should be "fired" for not blocking the garland.

Rahul Gandhi visited the Siddaganga mutt in Karnataka



Rahul Gandhi is on his fifth round of campaigning in Karnataka, one of the few states in which the Congress is in power. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough challenge in the form of an aggressive BJP determined to wrest another state from the Congress.



